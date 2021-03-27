Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 76,558 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 76,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

GOLD opened at $20.00 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

