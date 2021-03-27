Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

