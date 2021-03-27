ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (YLDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

YLDE stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

