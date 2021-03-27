Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Chargepoint has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

