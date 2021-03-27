Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

