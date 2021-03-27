Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aegion worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegion alerts:

AEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $882.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.