Citigroup Inc. Invests $405,000 in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

MARA stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

