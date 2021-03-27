Citigroup Inc. Has $452,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 102,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 254.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 346.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the period.

EWZS stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

