Citigroup Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

