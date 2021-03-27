Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $204,043.48 and approximately $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

