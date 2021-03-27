Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

CSCO opened at $52.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

