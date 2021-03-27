Chiliz Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $623.55 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00621406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,184.88 or 0.03973608 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,218 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

