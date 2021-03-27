Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 537.5% in March

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

