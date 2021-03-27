ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 45.7% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $819,982.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00235836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00844476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00031431 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

