Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,755,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $76,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VEREIT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 575,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

