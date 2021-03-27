Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Generac worth $83,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC opened at $316.04 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.