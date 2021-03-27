Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 69,027 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $86,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.