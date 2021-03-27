Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,194 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Masco worth $81,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

