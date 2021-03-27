Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $78,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

