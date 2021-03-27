Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Huntsman worth $77,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Huntsman by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after buying an additional 1,356,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 504,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $10,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.83 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

