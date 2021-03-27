Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,427 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Avery Dennison worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

