Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,891 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.90 and a 52-week high of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

