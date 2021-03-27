Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Earnings History for Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.