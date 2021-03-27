Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

