Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is Empirical Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises 6.1% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. FIL Ltd raised its position in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 2,222,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,178. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.