ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $14.87

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $14.87 or 0.00027119 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $114.84 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.