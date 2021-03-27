CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of CF Industries worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

