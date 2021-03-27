CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €121.00 by Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €118.60 ($139.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is €113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.72. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.50 ($90.00) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

