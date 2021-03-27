Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.00-11.50 EPS.

NYSE CE opened at $152.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.32.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

