Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 345,723 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CDR opened at $14.85 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

