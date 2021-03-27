Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.18.

FUN opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

