Ccore (CCO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ccore has a market cap of $6,536.97 and $72.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00617934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Ccore Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

