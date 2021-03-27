CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 3,610.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
