CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 3,610.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

