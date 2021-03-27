CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CB Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 4,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,804. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

