Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $229.50 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.