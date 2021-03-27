Cashhand Price Hits $0.0039 (CHND)

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Cashhand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Cashhand has a market cap of $969.89 and $81,114.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashhand has traded up 434% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003947 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Cashhand Profile

CHND is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 251,526 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashhand

