Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.00

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.45, with a volume of 7344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 544.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 67,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 86.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

