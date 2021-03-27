CargoX One Day Volume Reaches $113,646.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. CargoX has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $113,646.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.86 or 0.00614007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023054 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,494,030 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

