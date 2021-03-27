CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.49. 9,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,156. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.