Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells $58,950.00 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

