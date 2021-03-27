Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 111.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,682 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $227.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

