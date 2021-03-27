Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $10,823,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $756.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $716.27 and its 200 day moving average is $675.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.90 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

