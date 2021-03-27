Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $273.55 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

