Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,173 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $799,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $360,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 962,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

