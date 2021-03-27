Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.39. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$4.18.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

