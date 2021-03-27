Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CSTR opened at $17.58 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

