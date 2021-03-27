Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Underweight Rating for MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MMNFF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. MedMen Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In other MedMen Enterprises news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 2,157,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $474,599.40.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.