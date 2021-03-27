Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $33.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 284,605 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

