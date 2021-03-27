Cannell Capital LLC Has $24.22 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,451,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,740 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group comprises approximately 6.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NOA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 94,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,327. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.38.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

