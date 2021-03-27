Cannell Capital LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,454 shares during the quarter. OneSpan comprises approximately 3.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.40% of OneSpan worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in OneSpan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OneSpan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 192,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,036. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.91, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

