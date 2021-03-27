Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NUGS remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
