Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 81.5% in March

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NUGS remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

